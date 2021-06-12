LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 June:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.04% to $2447.50, copper price is down by 0.71% to $9834.50, lead price is down by 0.68% to $2180.00, nickel price is down by 1.65% to $17818.00, tin price is down by 0.29% to $31150.00, zinc price is down by 1.01% to $2986.50, molybdenum price is up by 4.76% to $38801.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.