Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-06-21

YEREVAN, 11 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 518.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.49 drams to 630.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.24 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.60 drams to 733.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 140.02 drams to 31490.78 drams. Silver price up by 0.74 drams to 461.19 drams. Platinum price down by 308.42 drams to 19041.36 drams.