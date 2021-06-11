Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Russia Andrei Rudenko received today French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

During the meeting the officials discussed the situation on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including in the context of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Andrei Rudenko and Pierre Levy also touched upon other relevant topics relating to the CIS region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan