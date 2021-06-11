Air Arabia to start operating flights on route Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan -Sharm El Sheikh

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. From 25 June 2021 Air Arabia will start operating flights on the route Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh, “Armenia” International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

The flights will be operated once a week, every Friday.

“For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline”, the statement says.