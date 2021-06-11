Armenian President visits Russian Embassy

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Embassy of Russia in Yerevan on the eve of the national holiday of Russia – the Russia Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the Embassy staff and the Russian people on the state holiday.

The Armenian President and the Russian Ambassador also exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation agenda and the regional issues.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan