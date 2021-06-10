Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Armenian President congratulates Portuguese counterpart on National Day

Armenian President congratulates Portuguese counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of the National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I hope the constant expansion of the Armenian-Portuguese political dialogue will contribute to the multisectoral cooperation between the two countries”, the Armenia President said in his letter.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration