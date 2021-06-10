Armenian President congratulates Portuguese counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of the National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I hope the constant expansion of the Armenian-Portuguese political dialogue will contribute to the multisectoral cooperation between the two countries”, the Armenia President said in his letter.

