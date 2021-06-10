Freedom House calls on Armenian political parties to refrain from violent and hateful rhetoric during election period

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Freedom House has expressed concerns over the outbreak of violent and hateful rhetoric used by Armenian politicians in the election period.

The organization made a statement on Facebook and also shared the statement of Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan who condemned the use of violent and hateful speech by the politicians during the pre-election campaign.

“These actions drive destructive polarization and hate speech in society as the country recovers from the Nagorno Karabakh War and prepares for historic parliamentary elections. We call on all parties to refrain from such rhetoric and adhere to democratic norms of conduct throughout the election period”, the Freedom House statement says.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan