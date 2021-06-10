Armenia’s caretaker economy minister receives Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy ministers Varos Simonyan and Narek Teryan.

Welcoming the guest, Vahan Kerobyan said the close cooperation with Iran has further intensified recently, adding that a number of agreements have been reached with the Iranian delegations during their visit in Armenia, aimed at expanding the partnership in different branches of the economy.

Mr. Kerobyan highlighted putting the joint projects and initiatives on a practical base as soon as possible. In response the Ambassador informed that the Iranian side has already developed a roadmap and a timetable for the implementation of the joint programs outlining the program priorities.

The meeting participants discussed also the issues on the agenda relating to trade, industry, pharmaceutics, tourism and other sectors, as well as the implementation of prospective programs, attraction of investments, effective organization of exports and imports between Armenia and Iran. Highlighting the cooperation in pharmaceutics sector, Vahan Kerobyan informed that several Armenian pharmaceutical companies will soon visit Iran to discuss the cooperation opportunities and reach agreements.

The sides paid attention also to the development of inter-provincial cooperation. They noted that in case of effectively organizing the bilateral cooperation, the trade turnover volumes and tourism flows will increase considerably. In this respect the caretaker minister touched upon the necessity of operating Yerevan-Isfahan direct flights, adding that its launch will contribute to the development of relations between the two nations.

The Ambassador also informed that Iranian construction companies are interested in participating in the construction of Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South highway.

The Armenian and Iranian sides agreed to take concrete actions to develop joint projects contributing to economic development and implement the already existing ones as soon as possible.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan