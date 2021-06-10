Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Football commentator for the Russian Match TV channel Nobel Arustamyan has been accredited for EURO 2020.

“Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan has been accredited for EURO 2020. Wonderful. Thank you UEFA”, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

On June 8 Nobel Arustamyan’s accreditation for EURO 2020 was blocked by Baku’s organizational committee, his colleague Vasily Utkin said.

The European Championship will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 cities – London, Munich, St. Petersburg, Baku, Sicily, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.

