Armenia election campaign: Day 4

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, have been registered for participation in the elections, but on June 8 one of the parties – “Armenian Eagles: United Armenia” has announced that they will not take part in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces.

Bright Armenia party led by Chairman Edmon Marukyan

Visit to Tavush province

-Ayrum, Haghtanak, Berdavan, Koghb, Noyemberyan, Koti, Achajur, Ijevan and Dilijan starting at 14:00

The party’s another group will continue the campaign in Yerevan starting at 11:00 in Arabkir district.

Sovereign Armenia party

Visit to Armavir province

-Etchmiadzin, Armavir (10:00)

-Back to Yerevan at 15:00 to hold awareness-raising campaign

“5165 national conservative movement” party

Visit to Ararat province

-Ararat town (13:00)

-Artashat

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Lori province

-Vanadzor (18:30)

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Aragatsotn province

-Talin, Tsaghkahovit, Alagyaz

-Ashtarak

Armenian National Congress party

-Press conference at 14:00 in Elite Plaza hotel, to be delivered by party president, 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

Alliance With Honor

-Press conference at 12:00

Prosperous Armenia party

Visit to Tavush province

-Ijevan (18:00)

“Zartonk” party

-Davitashen administrative district, Yerevan (09:00)

“Our Home Is Armenia” party

-Party will present pre-election program’s political, economic and legal provisions at 11:00