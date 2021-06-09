Due to the fight against shadow economy, Armenia's state revenues have increased by more than 40%
19:37, 9 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. During 2018-2020, along with the economic growth in Armenia, the shadow economy has significantly been decreased. ARMENPRESS reports, the Government's Facebook page published a video on the reduction of the shadow economy in Armenia.
"Thanks to the government's effective fight against the shadow economy, Armenia's state revenues have increased by more than 40 percent," the video says.