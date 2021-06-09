Armenia election campaign: Day 3

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces.

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Shirak province

-Mets Mantash (11:00)

-Artik, Maralik, Azatan, Akhuryan

-Aparan

-Gyumri (18:00, meeting at Vardanants square)

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Yerevan

-Nor Nork administrative district (19:00)

Bright Armenia party led by chairman Edmon Marukyan

Visit to Kotayk and Lori provinces

-Hrazdan (11:30)

-Vandzor (19:00)

Armenian National Congress party

-Ani Grand Hotel Yerevan

Alliance With Honor

-Press conference at 12:00 at their headquarters

Sovereign Armenia party

Visit to Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces

Fair Armenia party

Yerevan

-Davitashen and Ajapnyak districts

“5165 national conservative movement” party

Visit to Kotayk province

“Zartonk” National Christian party

-Nor Nork administrative district of Yerevan (09:00)