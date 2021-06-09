Armenia election campaign: Day 3
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.
26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.
ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces.
Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Visit to Shirak province
-Mets Mantash (11:00)
-Artik, Maralik, Azatan, Akhuryan
-Aparan
-Gyumri (18:00, meeting at Vardanants square)
“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan
Yerevan
-Nor Nork administrative district (19:00)
Bright Armenia party led by chairman Edmon Marukyan
Visit to Kotayk and Lori provinces
-Hrazdan (11:30)
-Vandzor (19:00)
Armenian National Congress party
-Ani Grand Hotel Yerevan
Alliance With Honor
-Press conference at 12:00 at their headquarters
Sovereign Armenia party
Visit to Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces
Fair Armenia party
Yerevan
-Davitashen and Ajapnyak districts
“5165 national conservative movement” party
Visit to Kotayk province
“Zartonk” National Christian party
-Nor Nork administrative district of Yerevan (09:00)