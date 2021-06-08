President Sarkissian discusses science development with high-tech, economy ministers and FAST executive director

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today caretaker minister of high technological industry Hayk Chobanyan, caretaker minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan and executive director of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) Armen Orujyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the development of science and technologies in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

The sides discussed the directions of the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at the scientific-technical development, the agreements on cooperation with the leading international organizations on the sidelines of ATOM, as well as the cooperation prospects between these and local organizations.

