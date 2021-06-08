New York City Opera names Constantine Orbelian as Music Director and Principal Conductor

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Director of the Armenian Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater after Alexander Spendiaryan Constantine Orbelian has been appointed Music Director and Principal Conductor of the New York City Opera, the NYCO reports.

Maestro Orbelian will conduct his first NYCO production this summer when the company performs a newly created version of Rigoletto on Sunday, August 29 at the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice in Kingston, New York, followed by an encore performance of the Verdi favorite on Friday, September 3 as part of Bryant Park’s annual Picnic Performance series

“We are indeed very fortunate to welcome the world-renowned maestro, Constantine Orbelian to the New York City Opera Family. Maestro Orbelian brings decades of international experience conducting opera’s greatest stars both in performance and on award-winning recordings and will offer the company and its audiences many world-class performances in the future. I have no doubt his skill and experience will be central to restoring City Opera to its place in the American and international Opera scenes”, Michael Capasso, General Director of the New York City Opera, said.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Music Director and Principal Conductor of the venerable New York City Opera,” said Maestro Orbelian. “It is a great opportunity to help bring this historic, culturally significant musical institution back to life after a challenging time of Covid closures. We will give opera lovers the thrill of hearing extraordinary singers from across America and beyond. Staying true to the NYCO tradition, we will provide contemporary composers a great platform in which to premiere their works”.