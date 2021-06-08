June 20 election vote and count process to be broadcast live on Internet from polling stations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The voting and the count process of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections will be videotaped and broadcast live on the Internet, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia approved the decision during today’s session.

“It’s a demand of the Electoral Code. The vote and the count process will be videotaped and broadcast live by Ucom from 1500 polling stations. This will be done in real time via a special created website. Based on the requirements of the Electoral Code, it is proposed to allow Ucom to carry out this function”, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

