Pashinyan to be on vacation from June 7 to 18

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be on a vacation from June 7 to 18, e-gov.am reports.

Caretaker deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan will replace Pashinyan while he will be on a vacation for campaigning ahead of the snap parliamentary elections.

 

