Pashinyan to be on vacation from June 7 to 18
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be on a vacation from June 7 to 18, e-gov.am reports.
Caretaker deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan will replace Pashinyan while he will be on a vacation for campaigning ahead of the snap parliamentary elections.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 17:40 New Ambassador of Italy presents credentials to Armenian President
- 17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-06-21
- 17:38 Asian Stocks up - 07-06-21
- 17:22 President of Artsakh signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization
- 17:08 Creation of new mechanisms for strategic relations with Russia: Armenian National Congress presents pre-election program
- 16:12 Pashinyan to be on vacation from June 7 to 18
- 15:55 3700 identified war dead – Pashinyan on death toll
- 15:28 Police urge political parties participating in elections to rule out steps aimed at obstructing reporters’ activity
- 15:17 Russia’s Putin signs law to denounce Treaty on Open Skies
- 14:56 ‘We will build 300 kindergartens and 300 schools in Armenia in next 5 years’ – Pashinyan on educational reforms
- 14:51 Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union bloc vows “significant changes” if elected to parliament
- 14:44 Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry
- 14:13 Republic party doesn’t rule out cooperation with any political force
- 14:03 ‘We will do everything so that national consent, unity win’–Bright Armenia party president says during election campaign
- 13:50 President Sarkissian receives delegation of Union of NSS Reserve Officers NGO
- 13:15 Armenia Police express readiness to cooperate with all political forces during election campaign
- 13:10 Armenia, Georgia resume railway communication
- 12:54 Pashinyan sees peaceful development opportunity for Armenia
- 12:28 Armenia snap polls: Political forces starting electoral campaign
- 12:20 Pashinyan convinced on June 20 Armenian citizens will re-establish their power
- 11:36 Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh
- 11:28 Armenian President addresses call on launch of pre-election campaign
- 11:17 Armenia reports 32 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:21 Armenia early elections: CEC calls on political forces to strongly observe law requirements during campaigning period
- 10:18 Tourists returning to Armenia: local tour companies register progress in the field
12:54, 06.03.2021
Viewed 3050 times OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to ongoing efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs
09:05, 06.02.2021
Viewed 2042 times Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Armenia
21:38, 06.03.2021
Viewed 1932 times Universal Postal Union cancels Azerbaijan’s stamps promoting xenophobia against Armenians
12:56, 06.05.2021
Viewed 1456 times Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out fortification works in territory of Armenia prevented – Defense Ministry
16:34, 06.01.2021
Viewed 1387 times Azerbaijani forces must pull back from Armenia’s sovereign territory – Macron