Republic party doesn’t rule out cooperation with any political force

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. There is only an external enemy for the Republic party during the war situations, the party doesn’t have an internal enemy, party president Aram Sargsyan told reporters on June 7, asked whom they are going to cooperate with if elected to the Parliament.

“The results of the elections are very important, and these results must show which forces have been elected to the Parliament, in which format and in what percentage ratio. We have not supported the parliamentary system, but such parliamentary system in the East in Israel and in Europe forces very quick elections because authorities do not form a coalition, and that collations are being collapsed. And the formation of coalitions will be mandatory as a result of these elections, and this will depend on the number of MPs the parties which participated in the elections will have. It’s difficult to make predictions. There are situations when it is war, when your enemy stands on the border, in such cases we do not rule out cooperation with any force”, he said, adding that during non-war situations they will cooperate only with those forces which have a similar ideology.

Asked whether their party may cooperate with the Armenia bloc led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, Aram Sargsyan couldn’t answer, but noted that in terms of ideology they have completely different approaches.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan