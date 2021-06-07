Pre-election campaign launches in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Below is the list according to their numbers:

“Fair Armenia” party “Armenian National Congress” party “Civil Contract” party “Zartonk” National Christian party Liberty party Alliance “With Honor” United Homeland party Pan Armenian National Statehood party Bright Armenia party Our Home Is Armenia party “Republic” party “Hayots Hayreniq” party “Free Motherland” alliance “Prosperous Armenia” party Democratic Party of Armenia “5165 national conservative movement” party “Citizen’s Decision” social-democratic party “Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union” “National Agenda” party Verelq party Liberal party “Armenian Eagles. United Armenia” party European Party of Armenia Armenia alliance “National Democratic Axis” pan-Armenian party “Sovereign Armenia” party

