Pre-election campaign launches in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Below is the list according to their numbers:

  1. “Fair Armenia” party
  2. “Armenian National Congress” party
  3. “Civil Contract” party
  4. “Zartonk” National Christian party 
  5. Liberty party
  6. Alliance “With Honor”
  7. United Homeland party
  8. Pan Armenian National Statehood party
  9. Bright Armenia party
  10. Our Home Is Armenia party
  11. “Republic” party
  12. “Hayots Hayreniq” party
  13. “Free Motherland” alliance
  14. “Prosperous Armenia” party
  15. Democratic Party of Armenia
  16. “5165 national conservative movement” party
  17. “Citizen’s Decision” social-democratic party
  18. “Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union”
  19. “National Agenda” party
  20. Verelq party
  21. Liberal party
  22. “Armenian Eagles. United Armenia” party
  23. European Party of Armenia
  24. Armenia alliance
  25. “National Democratic Axis” pan-Armenian party
  26. “Sovereign Armenia” party

 

Editing and Translating by AnetaHarutyunyan

 








