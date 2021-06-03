Universal Postal Union cancels Azerbaijan’s stamps promoting xenophobia against Armenians

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Universal Postal Union has decided not to register the "Azerbaijan 2020" postage stamps issued by Azerbaijan in their database, as those stamps contradict the relevant provisions of the Union Convention and Code of Conduct. ARMEBPRESS reports the Union asked Azerbaijan to review the issue of those stamps.

Following the military aggression against Artsakh unleased by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of High Technologies of Armenia sent letters to the Union stating "obvious hatred and xenophobia against Armenians" in the postage stamps issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan. The leadership of the Universal Postal Union informed the Armenian side about their decision stated above.