OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to ongoing efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as the Personal Representative of the Chairperson in Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Pleased to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative Kasprzyk in person for first time. Full support for their ongoing efforts and engagement”, Helga Maria Schmid said on Twitter.

