Armenia’s caretaker economy minister invites Chinese companies to participate in expected new projects

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Ambassador of China to Armenia Yong Fan, the ministry told Armenpress.

In his remarks caretaker minister Kerobyan highlighted the activation and expansion of commercial cooperation between Armenia and China, taking into account the non-utilized potential of the existing cooperation.

He informed the Chinese Ambassador about several new initiatives and invited Chinese companies to participate in the implementation of these projects, in particular relating to the designing, construction and operation of an innovative city on Yerevan-Gyumri highway, as well as the construction and launch of industrial parks in Ararat, Meghri and Gyumri.

In the context of the expected reforms in agriculture sector, Vahan Kerobyan has touched upon the necessity of creating a single irrigation system in Armenia and discussed the opportunities of jointly implementing this project.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the possibilities of re-launching a chemical production and developing metallurgy in Armenia.

Both emphasized the necessity of opening direct flights between Armenia and China, which will facilitate the cargo transportation between the two countries and will boost tourism. Kerobyan expressed the readiness of the Armenian government over the matter, and if necessary such flights will be subsidized.

The Ambassador informed that in 2020 the Chinese side planned to send a group of specialists to Armenia to observe the possibilities of opening direct flights, however this plan didn’t take place because of COVID-19. He, however, added that the Chinese side is ready to resume the talks over this issue. The Ambassador as well highlighted deepening the economic ties and the mutually beneficial partnership, stating that the Chinese side is interested in participation to the aforementioned projects and asked to provide them with more-detailed information.

At the end of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to contribute to the development of the Armenian-Chinese trade-economic cooperation within their capacities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan