Artsakh Ombudsman visits Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan and a group of his staffers visited on June 1 the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in the capital Stepanakert to congratulate on the International Child Protection Day and get acquainted with the conditions of the Center, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The Ombudsman of Artsakh highlighted the protection of rights of children who receive treatment in this Center, expressing his readiness to keep in spotlight all their problems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan