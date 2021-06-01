Armenia-Croatia football match ends in a draw

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team competed in a friendly match with the vice-champion of the World Cup, Croatia in Zagreb.

ARMENPRESS reports at the beginning of the match, the Armenian team had a good chance to open the score, but Edgar Babayan failed to score. Croatia then took the initiative, scoring a goal after the corner kick. First half ended 1-0.

In the second half, the Croatian national team mainly dominated in the field. The Armenian national football team was able to use its opportunity and Wbeymar Angulo restored the score.

The match ended in a draw – 1:1.

In the next friendly match, Armenia will compete with Sweden. The next match will take place on June 5 and will start at 22:45 Yerevan time.