Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-06-21

YEREVAN, 1 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 520.67 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.21 drams to 636.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.30 drams to 738.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 3.67 drams to 31805.03 drams. Silver price up by 0.05 drams to 462.52 drams. Platinum price up by 2.26 drams to 19585.72 drams.