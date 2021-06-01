Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 June

Armenia’s caretaker PM and his delegation arrive in Belgium

BRUSSELS, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation arrived in Belgium on a working visit, Armenpress correspondent reports from Brussels.

On June 2, Nikol Pashinyan will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels. He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

Prior to the visit to Belgium, Pashinyan was in Paris, France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and Senate President Gérard Larcher.

 

