Armenia and France have special relations – Pashinyan tells Macron in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and France have special relations, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 1.

“It’s very important to record that during this period the Armenian people, Armenia have always felt the support of France and the personal support of President Macron. I want to state that from the very first days of the crisis in our region President Macron has talked in the language of truth, and that voice has been heard all over the world. This is very important for us. I want to note that France and President Macron continue this commitment, and this is very important for overcoming the crisis situations in our region”, Pashinyan said.

He highlighted the important role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. According to him, the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is highly important for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the regional crises, for the establishment of lasting peace and stability. “I am very glad that after the end of the war the Co-Chairs have made three statements, with which, they, in fact, record their readiness to engage mutually and restore the negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, the Armenian caretaker PM said.

Pashinyan also thanked France for the humanitarian support provided at this period. “We emphasize the importance of France’s economic engagement. There are numerous programs in Armenia – infrastructure, energy, economic, in which the engagement of France is very important for us. The French government and President Macron personally are also interested in the engagement to these programs”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also highlighted France’s role in the preservation of the cultural heritage in the region, including in Nagorno Karabakh. “We highly appreciate France’s engagement in all these directions, and Armenia, the Armenian people are interested in increasing this engagement, especially when France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country has a responsibility and engagement to ensuring security, peace and lasting stability in our region. And I am happy that this interest is being maintained”, he said.

The Armenian caretaker PM has arrived in France on a working visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan