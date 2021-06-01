Russia’s President, Prime Minister congratulate Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter sent by Vladimir Putin says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

Accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday.

The relations between Russia and Armenia are developing very successfully. I am sure that we will strengthen the bilateral allied relations as much as possible with joint efforts for the benefit of our friendly nations, for the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasian region.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, welfare and success”.

The letter sent by Mikhail Mishustin says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Russian government and myself personally I congratulate you on your birthday.

I would like to specifically highlight your major personal contribution to the strengthening of the Russian-Armenian friendly, partnering and allied relations. The commercial, scientific-technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation is dynamically developing, major joint projects are being successfully implemented in different areas.

I am sure that the active work between the governments will contribute to the further expansion of the bilateral partnership. It will create favorable conditions for the deepening of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States. This is completely in the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.

I sincerely wish you good health, welfare and new achievements in your responsible state activity”.







Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan