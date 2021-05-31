Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian foreign minister Anna Naghdalyan has announced her resignation today.

“I would like to inform that I no longer fulfill the duties of the spokesperson of the foreign ministry. I want to thank all media representatives, my colleagues at the foreign ministry and my team for the productive cooperation and support at this difficult and responsible period.

I want to specifically thank Ara Aivazian and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for the trust: it was a great honor to work with such experienced and patriotic diplomats.

I would like to note also that I will continue my work in the diplomatic service”, she said on Facebook.

Anna Naghdalyan has been serving as foreign ministry spokesperson since October 10, 2018.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan