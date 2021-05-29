Pashinyan highlights opening of regional infrastructures for Armenia's industrial development

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is of the opinion that the industrialization of Armenia is deeply connected with the opening of regional communications, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a meeting with his supporters.

''In this regard, the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership are rather strange. Why are they strange? Because we aadopted the well-known declaration of November 9, where there is a point about the opening of communications, and in the Moscow statement of January 19, which has been published, we actually commented on how to implement those points on opening the communications'', Pashinyan said, adding that the Armenian side has no problems with open roads, but the word ''corridor'' does not exist in either of the statements. ''Therefore, I want to clearly say once again, we have never formally or non-formally discussed anything about corridors or exchange of territories, I mean Meghri, which is much discussed topic'', Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the opening of communications in the context of Armenia's industrialization process.

''It's extremely important for us that Armenia gets an operating railway connection with Iran and Russia'', Pashinyan emphasized.