Canada's Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over capturing of 6 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Canada expressed concern over the capturing of 6 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani forces and the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. ARMENPRESS reports, the Foreign minstry of Canada said in its Twitter page,

''Canada is concerned by the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces and the ongoing tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. We call for all issues to be resolved peaceful negotiations through the OSCE Minsk Group’'.