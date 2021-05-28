Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 May

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, on behalf of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

“A group of [European Union] Ministers will visit the three South Caucasus countries on my behalf – to show our readiness to further engage in the region”, Mr. Borrell said at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon, Portugal.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration