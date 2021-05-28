EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia
12:58, 28 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, on behalf of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.
“A group of [European Union] Ministers will visit the three South Caucasus countries on my behalf – to show our readiness to further engage in the region”, Mr. Borrell said at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon, Portugal.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
