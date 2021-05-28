Artsakh confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2751, the ministry of healthcare reports.
51 COVID-19 tests were carried out on May 27.
The number of hospitalized patients is 20.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 11:56 Artsakh confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:55 US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces
- 11:52 ‘Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable’ – US Congresswoman
- 11:41 Artsakh’s State Minister-Minister of Finance to step down
- 11:38 Armenia denies Azeri “delirious” accusations on Nakhijevan shooting
- 11:10 Armenia reports 104 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:58 ‘What our Homeland, Armenia and Artsakh will be like depends on us’ - President’s message on Republic Day
- 10:42 US remains committed to helping sides negotiate long-term political settlement of NK conflict – Blinken
- 10:04 Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Sardarapat heroic battle
- 09:57 President, PM and Speaker of Parliament visit Sardarapat Memorial
- 09:54 ‘Issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation’- OSCE CiO on Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis
- 08:52 European Stocks - 27-05-21
- 08:51 US stocks - 27-05-21
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-21
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-05-21
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 27-05-21
- 08:32 French Ambassador congratulates Armenia on Republic Day
- 08:17 Armenia marks Republic Day
- 05.27-23:21 USA urges Azerbaijan to release all Armenian hostages and return to initial positions
- 05.27-21:57 Demarcation should be carried out as part of negotiations between the sides – French MFA
- 05.27-21:18 Armenian Foreign Minister resigns
- 05.27-20:45 Russian Deputy FM, EU Special representative discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 05.27-19:41 Demarcation agreement can be reached by negotiations, not by mobilization of troops – Lithuanian MFA
- 05.27-19:37 Armenian deputy FM presents Azerbaijani provocations to foreign diplomats
- 05.27-18:33 Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out large-scale clashes between Armenian, Azerbaijani forces if tensions do not ease
15:53, 05.22.2021
Viewed 2116 times Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
18:20, 05.25.2021
Viewed 2113 times Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia
09:34, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1518 times 6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province
16:10, 05.22.2021
Viewed 1356 times Armenia defense ministry denies reports claiming Azerbaijani forces are 5 km away from Lake Sevan
21:18, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1329 times Armenian Foreign Minister resigns