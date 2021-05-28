Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 May

Artsakh confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2751, the ministry of healthcare reports.

51 COVID-19 tests were carried out on May 27.

The number of hospitalized patients is 20.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








