US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May 27.

“I unequivocally condemn the recent capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan's aggression only exacerbates already heightened tensions. I demand the soldiers’ swift return”, the Senator said on Twitter.

On May 27 early morning, 6 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, while conducting engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base’ protection area in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, have been surrounded and taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops.

