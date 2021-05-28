‘Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable’ – US Congresswoman

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter.

“Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory and the capture of six Armenian soldiers is despicable. Aliyev has shown he has no interest in peace and diplomacy – only aggression”, the Congresswoman said.

On May 27 early morning, 6 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, while conducting engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base’ protection area in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, have been surrounded and taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan