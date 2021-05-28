President, PM and Speaker of Parliament visit Sardarapat Memorial

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian, together with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, visited the Sardarapat Memorial Friday morning to commemorate Republic Day. They laid flowers at the memorial in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and independence in 1918.

Armenia marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the First Republic of Armenia in 1918.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence - which was lost over 9 centuries earlier - with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The whole nation, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and save Armenia from total destruction.

The First Republic of Armenia lasted only two years: in December 1920 the Red Army entered Yerevan and the country was sovietized.

