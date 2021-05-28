French Ambassador congratulates Armenia on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte congratulated Armenia and its people on the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the First Republic of Armenia.

“On this May 28, on the 103rd anniversary of the First Republic, I wish Armenia to be able to live its independence in peace and prosperity, I wish Armenia, which measures its history by millennia, to have confidence towards its future, I wish Armenia to never doubt its beauty, strengths and talents, I wish Armenia to be proud to give this country to their children.

And I wish France to always love Armenia, like Armenia loves us”, the French Ambassador said on social media.

Armenia marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the First Republic of Armenia in 1918.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence - which was lost over 9 centuries earlier - with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The whole nation, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and save Armenia from total destruction.

The First Republic of Armenia lasted only two years: in December 1920 the Red Army entered Yerevan and the country was sovietized.

