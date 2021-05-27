Reports on Azeri gunfire in Tavush not confirmed, says Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The gunfire heard in the Tavush province is from firing exercises of the Armenian military, the Armenian Ministry of Defense Head of Information and PR Department Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on reports of a border shooting by Azeri forces.

“One of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces is carrying out firing exercises in Tavush. It seems like they’ve mistaken it with that. The reports on Azeri gunshots, shootouts are not confirmed here,” Altunyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan