CSTO takes note of Pashinyan’s application

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO has taken note of the application of caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynutdinov told the reporters.

‘’The information provided by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pahsinyan has been taken note of. Work under the instruction of Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Emomali Rahmon continue’’, he said.

Zaynutdinov reminded the announcement of the Deputy Secretary-General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov during the meeting of the representatives of the defense and security committees of the CSTO member states, according to which the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border needs urgent measures, first of all political and diplomatic, as well as to carry out demarcation and delimitation in the given sections of the state border.