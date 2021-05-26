New Armenian air carrier Fly One Armenia to conduct first flight in summer

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. In the near future Armenia will have a national air carrier. Sil Group company together with Moldavian FlyOne company will present FlyOne Armenia aircompany that will operate as the Armenian national air carrier.

ARMENPRESS reports Moldavian businessman, Director of FlyOne company Mircea Maleca said that the first airplane he started to use was registered in Armenia and belonged to an Armenian company, which was one of the reasons to later think about the Armenian market.

Representative of Sil Group Sona Soghomonyan highlighted the fact that by creating a national air carrier, there will be an opportunity to restore the institution of Armenian pilots, once assessed as one of the leaders in the USSR. ''By the creation of FlyOne Armenia air company, 135 jobs with above-avarage salary will be opened in the first stage and this number, of course, tends to rise'', Soghomonyan said.