Avinyan opts out from ruling party’s electoral list for snap election

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will not be included in the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the upcoming snap election of parliament, the ruling My Step bloc’s parliamentary leader Lilit Makunts told reporters.

“That’s his personal decision,” Makunts said without elaborating.

Earlier two ruling bloc MPs – Artak Manukyan and Nikolay Baghdasaryan –also announced that they won’t run for parliament in the June 20 election.

Makunts said there are other incumbent MPs who won’t be included in the list as well.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan