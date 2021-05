Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation in region and Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker defense minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu held a phone talk with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Tuesday evening. During the talk the situation in the region and the areas where Russia’s peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh is accomplishing its mission were discussed. Other issues of bilateral interest were also discussed”, the Russian defense ministry’s statement reads.

