Azerbaijanis make calls for violence against Armenian servicemen – details from today’s incident

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated against Azerbaijan for illegally crossing the Armenian border by Azerbaijani servicemen, violating the territorial integrity of the country and killing a servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’On May 25, 2021 at about 14:20 a group of armed servicemen of the Azerbaijani army illegally crossed the Armenian border in the area of Verin Shorja of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia in an act organized by their commanders and made calls for violence against the Armenian servicemen on duty in that area with an intent to violate the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, demanding them to leave that area without resistance.

During the quarrel, they deliberately fired at the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, as a result of which a contract serviceman of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, junior sergeant G. Khurshudyan, 1989, received a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The soldier was taken to Gegharkunik garrison hospital, where his biological death was registered’’, Abrahamyan wrote.