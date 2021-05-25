Hayastan Fund issues update on Artsakh projects

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund issued an update on the projects that are being implemented.

Thanks to the generosity of Armenians around the world, large scale housing and infrastructure projects have started in Artsakh.

In total 1,008 apartments, 85 houses and 54.5km of interconnecting roads will be constructed at a total cost of $70m as part of this phase.



The Fund also announced the completion of Phase One of the "Psychological First Aid" project implemented in cooperation with "Oghak" NGO.



As part of the initiative, 25 participants from various regions received both theoretical and practical skills to enable them to provide psychological first aid to residents of border communities in crisis situations.

11 servicemen have regained their hearing thanks to devices provided by the Fund.

In cooperation with Smart Armenia, new opportunities will be created for war veterans to take their career to a new level and ensure a better future for all.

The initiative will see all beneficiaries retrained in their chosen field, gain new skills and receive support with new job opportunities.