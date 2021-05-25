Caretaker defense minister, Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops discuss Armenia- Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received today Commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was discussed. Rustam Muradov presented the actions being taken by the Russian troops for observing the ceasefire regime.

Then officials also discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border caused by the recent Azerbaijani provocation and the actions taken by the Armenian side. Mr. Harutyunyan stated that any encroachment against Armenia’s sovereign territories is impermissible, adding that the defense ministry’s position on this situation is clear: the Azerbaijani armed forces must return to their initial positions without preconditions.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Rustam Muradov discussed also the possible ways of solving the situation.

