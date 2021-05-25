Armenian, Iranian ministers sign memorandum of understanding in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammed Eslami and his delegation who arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the ministry of economy told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Welcoming the guests, Mr. Kerobyan said Armenia and Iran have formed firm partnering relations in the field of economy, noting that the Armenian side is interested in expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation and commercial relations with Iran, as well as taking practical steps to implement the agreements reached.

In his turn the Iranian minister thanked for the meeting and reaffirmed the readiness of the Iranian side to implement initiatives contributing to deepening the economic ties and expressed confidence that the great cooperation potential existing between Armenia and Iran can be used for the implementation of the joint programs of the Armenian and Iranian companies.

A wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also discussed the launch of new direct flights between Armenia and Iran, which, they said, will boost tourism.

Vahan Kerobyan noted that there is a readiness in both sides to register practical results and hoped that the agreements which were reached at the meeting will contribute to the rise of the bilateral trade and transit cargo transportation. For this purpose the two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding according to which a joint working group will be formed to examine the procedures obstructing the trade-economic relations and present proposals over them.

The document has been signed by caretaker minister Vahan Kerobyan and Iranian minister Mohammed Eslami.

