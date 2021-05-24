Mkhitaryan responds to the fact of not being invited to the National team

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquín Caparrós has published the list of players invited to the Armenian national team. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is missing from the list.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has responded to the fact of not being invited to the National team.

‘’ To my surprise, I received information from the coaching staff of the Armenian national football team that for unknown reasons I am not invited to the national team for the upcoming international matches. The official justifications presented are not convincing to me. However, I wish good luck to our boys in the upcoming games’’, Mkhitaryan wrote on his Facebook page.