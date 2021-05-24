Corridor-related issues have never been and will never be discussed by Armenia – Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mohammad Eslami. Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri also attended the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM.

Speaking about the works aimed at the unblocking of regional transport communications, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan once again underlined that corridor-related issues have never been and will never be discussed by Armenia.

The Deputy PM highlighted the development of relations with friendly Iran, referring to particularly opportunities of expanding cooperation in the sphere of infrastructures.

Thanking for the reception, the Iranian Minister presented to the Deputy PM the results of the meetings held in Armenia and noted that Iran is always ready to support Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the existing prerequisites for expanding trade turnover, and spoke about the great cooperation potential in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.