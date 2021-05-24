Armenian caretaker FM discusses border situation with Ambassadors of OSCE MG Co-Chair countries

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian received today Ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries to Armenia – Sergei Kopyrkin (Russia), Jonathan Lacôte (France) and Lynne Tracy (US), the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the broad context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and regional security and peace-related issues.

The talk in particular focused on the current situation in Armenia’s border provinces caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. The caretaker FM introduced the Ambassadors on the latest developments, reaffirming Armenia’s readiness to solve the issue through political-diplomatic means.

Ara Aivazian said any encroachment against Armenia’s sovereign territory is impermissible and stressed the imperative of immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from the Armenian territory to avoid further escalation of the situation.

The meeting sides also exchanged views on the actions being taken in such situation.

