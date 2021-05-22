Bust of Charles Aznavour inaugurated in Stepanakert, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT MAY 22, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The inauguration ceremony of the bust of legendary late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour was held on May 22 in the Armenian-French friendship park located at the Charles Aznavour Culture Center in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

Sculptor, author of the bust Yuri Hovhannisyan and Director of the Charles Aznavour Culture Center Armen Hovsepyan opened the ceremony.

Armen Hovsepyan in his remarks highly valued the legendary singer’s role and contribution to the global culture and the life of the Armenian people.

In his turn architect Mamikon Farsiyan noted that it’s a special day for him as his dream and that of many others became true, Artsakh has finally had the bust of Aznavour.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan