Lavrov comments on situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov positively assessed the works of Russia in South Caucasus in terms of the settlement of Nagorno Karaakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Lavrov said during ‘’New knowledge’’ marathon.

‘’Now we help to normalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the general situation in South Caucasus, where an opportunity has been created 9including due to our mediation) to open all the economic and transport communications that had been closed since early 1990s due to Karabakh conflict’’, the Russian FM said.